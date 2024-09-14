Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $35.05 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and approximately $983,113.24 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,418,783 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

