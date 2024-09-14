Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 157,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 415,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Kineta Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kineta Company Profile
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.
