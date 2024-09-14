Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

KMI opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

