Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,678,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

