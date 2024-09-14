Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.88

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 1075106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
