Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 400 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 400 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clear Secure by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.