Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 400 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 400 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
YOU stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on YOU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clear Secure by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
