Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,961. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 46.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

