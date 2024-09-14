Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.47

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.47 and traded as low as C$14.47. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 7,102 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47. The stock has a market cap of C$169.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.21%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

