Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Community Bank System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CBU stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

