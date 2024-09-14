Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 10% This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $55.21 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00261513 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.78333263 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $55,825,261.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

