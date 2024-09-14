JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $160.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

