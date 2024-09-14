Jon Kirchner Purchases 5,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xperi Trading Up 3.0 %

XPER opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.