Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,750 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

