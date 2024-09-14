Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

WBS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

