Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

