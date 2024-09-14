Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 19.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

