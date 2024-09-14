Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 11,649 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.89% of LCNB worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Stock Up 1.9 %

LCNB stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

