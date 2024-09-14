Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of DRTGF stock remained flat at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

