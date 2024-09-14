Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $153,096.07 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $153,096.07 and $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,433.27 or 0.99859648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.