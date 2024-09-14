Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $12.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

