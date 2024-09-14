JBF Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.64. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

