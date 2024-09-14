Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

