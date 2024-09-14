Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 188,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.84). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 412.63% and a negative net margin of 350.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAGX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.