Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 188,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $31.74.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.84). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 412.63% and a negative net margin of 350.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.