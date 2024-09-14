IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Purchases A$25,809.54 in Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Catherine (Cathy) Aston purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$25,809.54 ($17,206.36).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.

IVE Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. IVE Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

IVE Group Company Profile

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

