iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

