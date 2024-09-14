iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

