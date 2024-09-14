iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,661,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $177,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

