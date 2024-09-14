Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.
Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.