Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

