Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.26

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 3764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

