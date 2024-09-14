Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

