Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.63

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and traded as high as $126.16. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $126.13, with a volume of 34,811 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

