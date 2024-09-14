Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $486.35 and last traded at $487.65. Approximately 227,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,504,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

