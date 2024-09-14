Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $8.63 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00014375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $64.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,800,554 coins and its circulating supply is 470,319,737 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.