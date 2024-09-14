International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $117.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,522.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

