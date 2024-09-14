Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

