Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

