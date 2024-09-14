Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,560,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 306.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $97,042,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 99.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 104.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,768,000 after buying an additional 200,134 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

