Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

