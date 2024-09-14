Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,018 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.84%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

