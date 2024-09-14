Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,463 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in APA by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.