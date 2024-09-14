Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,457 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.93 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
