Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $19,894.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.