Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $264,540.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 62.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,857,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

