Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$14,422.24 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$14,422.24.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
