Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Acquires $29,750.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Farquharson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $814.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

