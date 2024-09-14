Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $34,438,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $17,958,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,439.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 442,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.