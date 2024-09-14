Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Indiva Stock Performance
Shares of NDVAF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Indiva
