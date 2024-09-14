Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Indiva Stock Performance

Shares of NDVAF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers edibles, capsules and tablets, and vape products under the No Future, Pearls by gron, Bhang Chocolate, Indiva Doppio, Indiva Blips, and Indiva 1432 brands. Indiva Limited is based in Ottawa, Canada.

