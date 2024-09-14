Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of IMRX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immuneering by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $447,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

