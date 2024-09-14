IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 18,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 297,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

