IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IDYA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.